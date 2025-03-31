MGA adds Hiscox to non-standard property panel

NBS Underwriting has added A-rated capacity from Hiscox to its non-standard household product panel.

This covers home and contents plus, business home, and contents plus schemes.

The partnership marks the beginning of a long-term relationship that supports NBS’s strategy to expand its reach further in the non-standard household insurance market, the MGA said.

RelatedNBS launches excess of loss liability insurance

NBS Underwriting has launched excess of loss liability insurance in a move it flagged enables brokers to offer an additional £5m of public liability cover beyond primary level limits.

The