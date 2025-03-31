Insurance Age

MGA adds Hiscox to non-standard property panel

    • By Rosie Simms

NBS Underwriting has added A-rated capacity from Hiscox to its non-standard household product panel.

This covers home and contents plus, business home, and contents plus schemes.

The partnership marks the beginning of a long-term relationship that supports NBS’s strategy to expand its reach further in the non-standard household insurance market, the MGA said.

