Blog: Now Open GI has finally been sold what do brokers think?

The future of Open GI has been spoken about for months. But now a deal has been done Rosie Simms discovers brokers are neither frothing with excitement or overcome with concerns about the future.

This week Insurance Age first revealed Ares Management is set to acquire Open GI from Montagu, with the deal signed on 9 August 2024.

Ares had been a major stakeholder in Open GI for some time as both the main provider of debt facilities for the last eight years and a minority shareholder for four years.

The agreement – originally confirmed on a Companies House filing – brought to an end long speculation about the future of the company.

No matter how momentous it might be internally for everyone