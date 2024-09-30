Peach rebrand to come into effect at Broker Expo

Peach PI will rebrand as Peach at the UK Broker Expo, Insurance Age can reveal, with new messaging and a company logo to reflect its modern appetite.

“When we launched, it was at inception, a relatively narrow concept of being professional indemnity led and being very closely aligned to our pharmacy core in terms of health and wellbeing,” CEO Russell White explained to Insurance Age on dropping the PI.

“And what actually has happened over the last few years is that we’ve really continuously evolved the appetite into something far broader.

“So what served us well initially isn’t serving us as well in 2024 because