Peach and Alan Boswell partner on complementary therapy scheme

Peach and Alan Boswell Group have struck their second partnership as the Top 100 Broker aims to grow its bespoke scheme for complementary therapists.

The pair got together in October on a teachers’ liability scheme.

Alan Boswell detailed it is the exclusive insurance provider for members of the Association of Reflexologists and International Federation of Aromatherapists serving over 2,800 policyholders with public liability and treatment risk cover.

Our partnership with Peach gives us the flexibility and capacity to extend the scope of our covers and grow the scheme to meet members’ needs.

Members of the association and federation can access

