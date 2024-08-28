Ageas delivers 49% growth in UK premiums

Ageas boosted UK gross written premiums by 49% in the first half of 2024 to €992m (£835m) citing customer growth and rate increases primarily in motor with “solid underwriting profitability”.

The hike followed on from a 20% GWP surge in 2023.

The provider did not supply a full breakdown of UK figures in its group results.

In the European division, where the UK sits alongside Portugal and Turkey, but not Belgium, non-life GWP jumped 35% to €1.75bn.

The breakdown showed motor made up €1.04bn of the total, with home insurance contributing €306m. Accident and health along with ‘other’ made up the rest of the premiums.

COR

According to the insurer, the unit’s combined operating ratio improved