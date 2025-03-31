Lloyd’s bound Convex releases 2024 results

Convex Group grew gross written premiums by 22% last year to $5.17bn (£4bn) as its combined operating ratio improved to 87.6% from 89.6% in 2023.

The figures for the international specialty insurer and reinsurer came as the underwriting result soared by 57% to $381m. The investment return also strengthened year-on-year, by $32m to $272m.

The provider made its second consecutive net profit at $506m, in line with the $503m achieved the year before.

Convex was launched by insurance industry experts Stephen Catlin and Paul Brand in 2019.

