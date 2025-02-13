Insurance Age

RSA sees underwriting profit shoot up as combined ratio improves

    • By Rosie Simms

RSA’s underwriting profit almost doubled in 2024, hitting £172m, up from £90m in 2023, the insurer’s parent company, Intact, has reported.

Its combined ratio also saw improvements from 96.4% in 2023 to 92.8% in 2024.

The fourth quarter of 2024 saw a significant move of 11.9 points to 92.7% compared to the same period in 2023, across the UK and Ireland at the insurer.

Intact completed the acquisition of RSA in June 2021 after the takeover was cleared by the High Court of Justice in England and Wales.

