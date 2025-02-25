Insurer service improves but claims and consistency causes challenges – Gracechurch

Specialist insurance research consultancy Gracechurch has reported a nine-point uplift in the market average net promoter score of insurer service over the past six months.

In the UK Insurers Monitor, a UK-wide independent study, conducted in partnership with the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, it found the index average is now +12.

The improvement represents a 32-point increase since mid-2022 when the study was started.

However there is still room for improvement, the research consultancy claimed. It detailed the results showed wide service inconsistency across different insurers with a 58-point gap on the NPS between the best and worst performers.

