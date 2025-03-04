Aviva-bound DLG swings back to operating profit but customer count falls

Direct Line Group has reported an operating profit of £205m for 2024, more than reversing a £189.9m loss the year before.

The improvement came as inforce policies dropped 5.5% to 8.83m.

The breakdown showed the biggest decline was in motor with policies decreasing by 8.4% to 3.83m as the insurer flagged focusing on “disciplined underwriting”.

The provider launched on Compare the Market in the final month of the year as the start of its plan to move on to aggregators and updated the ambition is “to return our overall motor policy count to growth during 2025”.

The bulk of the 5m non-motor policies came through home