Pen deepens SiriusPoint partnership with PI capacity deal

Pen Underwriting has expanded its partnership with SiriusPoint with a new capacity deal for international professional indemnity risks.

SiriusPoint will provide 100% capacity for Pen’s international PI portfolio, providing cover for risks outside of the UK and Ireland across multiple professions and territories.

The deal comes after the announcement in April 2024 SiriusPoint would become the long-term capacity provider for Pen’s specialist social housing practice, which supports the not-for-profit housing association sector.

We’re proud to extend our strategic partnership with Pen Underwriting, building on our support across Pen’s