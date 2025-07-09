JMG strikes 50th deal
JMG Group has completed its 50th acquisition since its 2020 management buyout, snapping up London-based Profile Insurance Services.
As previously reported by Insurance Age, Profile was founded in 1997 by managing director Melanie Burns originally with backing from footballers Les Ferdinand, Ian Wright and Gudni Bergsson.
The broker was initially known for its niche expertise in placing cover for high-net-worth footballers but has grown to work across a broad range of commercial and personal insurance with clients across the country.
