BP Marsh buys into property specialist MGA

Private equity house BP Marsh & Partners has revealed its second insurance investment in a month, taking a 27% stake in Cameron Specialty.

Founded in 2021 the London-based underwriting agency specialises in UK property insurance in the commercial combined and property owners sectors.

BP Marsh has agreed to provide funding of up to £1.7m via a mix of equity and loan facility. The loan facility was partially drawn upon completion.

According to Cameron Specialty, with BP Marsh’s backing it will look to expand its footprint across the UK and European property insurance market and develop into other lines.

Cameron Specialty was spun out of