Insurance Age

Broker confidence in non-standard market waning, says Prestige

arrows
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Managing general agents remain pivotal in non-standard but there are “mixed signals” in broker confidence, according to a survey by Prestige Underwriting.

The research conducted in February and March with 99 brokers painted “a complex picture of the non-standard insurance market”, the firm reported citing strong growth in enquiries but waning confidence of the market’s solutions for non-standard risks.

A previous poll released in June 2024 had shown 79% of brokers experienced an increase in non-standard insurance enquiries over the past year.

The non-standard insurance market offers substantial potential, and our focus is on empowering brokers to

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: