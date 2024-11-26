Analysis: Placement strategies – are brokers turning the tables?

What is driving brokers’ decisions on which markets they use? While once it was insurers holding the aces, it now appears the boot is on the other foot, finds Rachel Gordon

A reduced number of brokers has resulted in placing power held in fewer hands. Major broking firms are calling the shots and even creating their own markets, as a number enter the managing general agents sector.

As 2025 approaches, what placement trends are emerging for both large and small intermediaries?

In terms of agency numbers, there is considerable variation – a large broker such as Partners& has 270, whereas the smaller Ashbourne Insurance has around 50. But both are keeping a close eye