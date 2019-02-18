InsurTech Futures: Tapoly unveils broker platform for on demand products

Start-up MGA says platform gives brokers access to on demand cover and the sharing economy.

On demand insurance provider Tapoly has launched a Software as a Service platform for brokers.

The InsurTech managing general agent (MGA) stated that the offering gives brokers access to a range of on demand insurance products that are otherwise difficult to obtain.

According to the MGA, the platform also allows brokers to tap into new revenue streams from the UK sharing economy.

Quotes

The business stated that the key benefits are:

Fully integrated broker interface allowing them to generate quotes and on-board customers in a matter of seconds via a managed web portal and online payment gateway;

White-labelled front-end solution enabling brokers to provide customers with quote and buy capability directly from their website.

In addition, it claimed that the access to timely and relevant products would eliminate expensive and time-consuming products development, branding and digitisation processes.

Tapoly is a Lloyd’s coverholder for the gig economy in Europe and provides products for self-employed, freelancers, contractors and SMEs.

It is one of the 31 start-ups behind Insurtech UK, a body aiming to be “the voice of the UK’s InsurTech community”.

Brokers

Janthana Kaenprakhamroy, chief executive officer of Tapoly, commented: “There are only a few software houses in the UK that create insurance software, usually charging large set-up fees, yet the quote and buy process is often slow and relies on manual input.

“Our Software as a Service solution was built with brokers in mind – a clear understanding of real issues that they face and simplifying or eradicating these.”

She continued: “We embrace our relationship with the broking community and our partners and work closely to develop truly innovative solutions that empower and enable them to fulfil the currently underserved markets.

“The solution really simplifies the entire process for the brokers enabling them to expand their customer base, increase efficiency and revenues.”

