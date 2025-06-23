Aon claims ‘next step in predictive broking’ with AI-powered launch

Broking giant Aon has launched a proprietary, patent-pending platform that uses artificial intelligence, large-language models and predictive analytics to transform the commercial insurance placement process.

Developed in-house and co-designed with the firm’s frontline staff, Aon Broker Copilot aims to “streamline complex workflows, elevate placement strategy and deliver better outcomes for clients navigating an increasingly volatile risk environment”.

Launching first with its US national property and London global broking property teams, Aon explained the platform will expand to additional business lines and geographies throughout 2025 and 2026.

Smarter and faster

“Aon Broker Copilot equips our brokers