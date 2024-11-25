Government to consult on leasehold commission ban “very shortly”

The Government has revealed it plans to consult on a proposed ban on leasehold insurance commission next year.

The ban was originally touted in the previous government’s Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 that was passed in the wash-up period prior to the dissolution of the last parliament ahead of the general election.

Next year, we will look to consult on the Act’s provisions on service charges and on legal costs, bringing these measures into force as quickly as possible thereafter.

In a written statement published last week, Labour MP for Greenwich and Woolwich, Matthew Pennycock, the minister of