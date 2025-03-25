FCA launches five-year strategy promising smarter, more efficient and effective regulation

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched its five-year strategy revealing the four priorities for 2025 to 2030.

The FCA listed it will focus on being a “smarter regulator”, supporting economic growth, helping consumers, and fighting financial crime (see box).

The FCA’s four priorities – 2025 to 2030; predictable, purposeful and proportionate. The FCA will improve its processes and embrace technology to become more efficient and effective., by enabling investment, innovation and ensuring the continued competitiveness of the UK’s world-leading financial