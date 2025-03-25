Insurance Age

FCA to consult on removing minimum training and development hours in insurance

A magnifying glass on top of some books
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The Financial Conduct Authority will open a consultation this summer including on the definition of SME used in the insurance market as part of its ongoing review of Consumer Duty rules.

The watchdog launched a discussion paper last July on the regulation of commercial and bespoke insurance business. It invited comments on whether its rules strike an appropriate balance between safeguarding customers who need regulatory protections, and competitiveness in the market.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association called for larger commercial customers to be removed from the scope of the Consumer Duty in its response.

Call for input

Alongside the discussion paper the FCA also launched a

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: