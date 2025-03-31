Confidence on growth stays stable as regulation remains to the fore

Around nine in ten leaders continue to feel upbeat about growth prospects for the second quarter of 2025, according to the latest findings in the KPMG UK Financial Services Sentiment survey.

The poll of 155 people at director level and above in financial services companies was taken a week before the Financial Conduct Authority revealed its new five-year strategy.

Last week the FCA revealed the four priorities for 2025 to 2030 listing it will focus on being a “smarter regulator”, supporting economic growth, helping consumers, and fighting financial crime.

The watchdog promised more efficient and effective regulation.

