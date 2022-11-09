Aviva grows GWP but COR worsens

Aviva has reported a slip in its UK combined operating ratio from 94.2% to 95%.

According to the insurer, the COR for the first nine months of the year worsened due to increased claims frequency which was partly offset by improved performance in commercial lines and lower weather costs.

UK GWP increased by 7% compared to the same period of 2021 to £3.94bn.

Commercial lines was up 13% year-on-year to £2.15bn which the insurer said was driven by the continued favourable rate environment as well as new business and retention, including 13% growth in SME and 14% in global