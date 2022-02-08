Blog: How can the insurance industry build trust with SMEs?

While many industries quickly embraced the changes brought by Covid and pivoted accordingly, insurance has struggled to adapt, and as such has suffered ‘a greater reduction in trust levels than any other sector during the pandemic’, according to a Salesforce UK report.

SMEs are the largest commercial segment in the UK – accounting for more than 99% of all companies and 77% of the workforce, according to McKinsey – and given how reliant the insurance industry is on the segment for generating