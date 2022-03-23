Axa granted leave to appeal Corbin & King verdict
The High Court has granted Axa leave to appeal the judgment in the Corbin & King business interruption case which sees the provider expected to pay a further £4.4m in claims.
Corbin & King claimed the non-damage denial of access clause covered losses resulting from closures and restrictions under government regulations and that it could claim for three occasions in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic rather than just one loss.
In February, Mrs Justice Cockerill ruled in Wolseley-owner Corbin &
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Joe Thelwell exits Towergate
- Citizens Advice reveals “shocking” insurance ethnicity penalty
- Markerstudy rejoins Biba
- Experts respond to “disturbing” motor insurance ethnicity penalty report
- Zurich appoints Will Edwards as head of SME
- Sabre reveals Bennetts partnership and promises flexi insurance broker push
- Sabre reports dip in profit for 2021