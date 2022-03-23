Axa granted leave to appeal Corbin & King verdict

The High Court has granted Axa leave to appeal the judgment in the Corbin & King business interruption case which sees the provider expected to pay a further £4.4m in claims.

Corbin & King claimed the non-damage denial of access clause covered losses resulting from closures and restrictions under government regulations and that it could claim for three occasions in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic rather than just one loss.

In February, Mrs Justice Cockerill ruled in Wolseley-owner Corbin &