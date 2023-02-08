Insurance Age

Apollo partners with Moonrock on drone facility

Drone
Apollo will be providing capacity to Moonrock Drone Insurance for a facility designed to provide cover for larger commercial drone operations.

Moonrock’s new facility, available through brokers, sits alongside its Hiscox-backed offering. 

The specialist drone broker started wholesaling the Hiscox-underwritten policy for smaller commercial operations in 2018 having teamed up with the provider in 2016.

