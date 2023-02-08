Apollo partners with Moonrock on drone facility
Apollo will be providing capacity to Moonrock Drone Insurance for a facility designed to provide cover for larger commercial drone operations.
Moonrock’s new facility, available through brokers, sits alongside its Hiscox-backed offering.
Moonrock's new facility, available through brokers, sits alongside its Hiscox-backed offering.

The specialist drone broker started wholesaling the Hiscox-underwritten policy for smaller commercial operations in 2018 having teamed up with the provider in 2016.
Specialist broker’s scheme is underwritten by Hiscox.
Moonrock was founded by Simon Ritterband and delivers drone cover, including for fleets, across multiple industries such as film
More on Commercial
Broking Success: Prospering with a positive mindset
CEO Daniel Lloyd-John tells Insurance Age about the journey of Broadway Insurance Brokers, a 2020 start-up success story despite launching during Covid lockdown.
Specialty MGA UK buys commercial forest and plantation specialist
Recently launched Specialty MGA UK has expanded through the purchase of Forest Re.
Interview: Warren Dickson, Aston Lark
Aston Lark UK retail manging director Warren Dickson says the broker is a different period of expansion with office openings ahead. Navigating the struggling UK economy is also a challenge, but one he is up for.
News analysis: The 1/1 reinsurance renewals – What will 2023’s ‘challenging’ reinsurance market mean for UK brokers?
The annual 1/1 reinsurance renewal season might not have been on the list of major concerns of the average UK broker at the start of 2023. But as Rachel Gordon reports it could have a sting in the tail this year when it comes to capacity shrinkage and rate rises.
Aon reports 4% commercial organic growth for Q4 2022
Aon has posted $2.59bn (£2.11bn) of profit for 2022, up from $1.26bn the year before when it was hit by over $1bn of costs from the failed merger with Willis Towers Watson.
Brokers urge FCA to avoid property commission ban as decision looms
The Financial Conduct Authority has been urged not to impose a commission ban or cap on brokers as it faces political pressure for tough action.
Start-up The Yorkshire Broker targets SME
A new commercial insurance broker, The Yorkshire Broker, which is set to launch officially in the SME market in February has shared its frustration over the Financial Conduct Authority’s lengthy application process.
Gove vows commission-chain ban as FCA buildings review on highest charging brokers imminent
A Financial Conduct Authority review into brokers charging the highest commissions for work on buildings insurance is due in just a few weeks as government minister Michael Gove vowed to ban commission-chains and bring in ‘transparent’ fees.