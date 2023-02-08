Apollo partners with Moonrock on drone facility

Apollo will be providing capacity to Moonrock Drone Insurance for a facility designed to provide cover for larger commercial drone operations.

Moonrock’s new facility, available through brokers, sits alongside its Hiscox-backed offering.

The specialist drone broker started wholesaling the Hiscox-underwritten policy for smaller commercial operations in 2018 having teamed up with the provider in 2016.

Moonrock was founded by Simon Ritterband and delivers drone cover, including for fleets, across multiple industries such as film