Zurich opens regional office for East Anglia in Chelmsford

The addition means the provider now has a specialist broker service across ten regions.

According to Zurich, the Chelmsford office will create up to 11 jobs for specialist underwriters as the business grows.

The office will be housed in a ‘We Work’ space which, Zurich argued, gives the business more flexibility to scale and adapt according to the needs of employees in the coming years.

The insurer detailed that Nick Barratt has been recruited a broker relationship manager in the East Anglia