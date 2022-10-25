County Group buys North Wales broker

GRP’s County Group has acquired broker Business Insurance Specialist for an undisclosed sum.

The Llandudno-based broker’s staff, including the directors, will continue with the business and the office will remain open.

BIS is a commercial broker that specialises in insurance for the motor trade and construction.

County’s CEO Alastair Christopherson said the transaction, which has received regulatory approval, is an excellent addition to County’s portfolio which will enhance the Group’s presence in North Wales.

Christopherson commented on the BIS buy: “This deal is the fifth we have