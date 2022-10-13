Zurich to open offices in Bristol and Southampton
Zurich is set to open an office in Bristol this year and aims to open in Southampton next year, Insurance Age can reveal.
The provider opened a regional office in Chelmsford in April to service East Anglia.
In his final interview before his resignation, then head of retail David Martin told Insurance Age that the provider was on the cusp of opening in Bristol with a target of achieving it “by year end” with the “hope” that Southampton would be up and running in Q1 2023.
“We came up with a strategy to make sure that our regional markets were opened up,” he said. “We’ve invested heavily in them and expanded the
