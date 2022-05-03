The Irish broker market: Consolidation and compliance
As the Irish broking market steadies itself after the buffeting from the swirling winds of Brexit and Covid it faces a fresh challenge: consolidation.
The phenomenon that has been such a feature of the UK market for several years is gathering force across the Irish Sea. PIB Group already has three Irish firms under its belt – Creame & Creame, Oliver Murphy and Campion. Prior to its take-over by US consolidator Brown & Brown, GRP had moved into the Irish Republic in 2020 with the acquisition of
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- QBE launches contractors combined for mid-market
- Matson flags M&A as key to Gallagher growth strategy
- Aston Lark buys UKGlobal
- Premium Credit bought by Towerbrook Capital Partners
- Blog: Helping clients adopt MFA as a critical layer of cybersecurity
- Markerstudy completes BGL Insurance takeover
- Interview: Richard Tuplin, Towergate