Judge rules in favour of Wolseley-owner Corbin & King in BI case with Axa
Mrs Justice Cockerill has ruled that restaurant group Corbin & King’s business combined Axa Insurance policy does cover non-damage denial of access business interruption claims and should provide multiple payouts.
The restaurant group had been seeking payouts under a non-damage denial of access clause and for each location rather than one policy limit.
The case, which is expected to have wide ramifications for other insurers, had been heard at the High Court of Justice on 25 and 26 January.
