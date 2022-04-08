Biba develops trade credit guide

According to the body, trade credit insurance primarily protects businesses from the risk of their customers not paying invoices and the cover reduces the risk of a bad debt destabilising a business. It can enable businesses of all sizes across a wide range of sectors to grow their businesses, capitalise on trade opportunities and protect their bottom line.

Expertise

Biba technical services manager, Shaune Worrall said: “This type of insurance is invaluable to businesses, but many may not be