The stats: Commercial premiums – double trouble as rates continue to bite

Looking at year-on-year comparatives for Q4, the Acturis index shows a 1.9% rise in average premium, from 1.9% in 2020 to 3.8% in 2021, so effectively a doubling.

Notably, the first two quarters of 2021 saw relatively small rises but this gathered pace and both Q3 and Q4 premiums were close to 4% higher than the same quarters in 2020.

Overall, the index experienced its third consecutive year of growth in 2021, with premiums going up 2.5% since 2020. It is now at its highest value since