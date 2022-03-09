The stats: Commercial premiums – double trouble as rates continue to bite
Looking at year-on-year comparatives for Q4, the Acturis index shows a 1.9% rise in average premium, from 1.9% in 2020 to 3.8% in 2021, so effectively a doubling.
Notably, the first two quarters of 2021 saw relatively small rises but this gathered pace and both Q3 and Q4 premiums were close to 4% higher than the same quarters in 2020.
Overall, the index experienced its third consecutive year of growth in 2021, with premiums going up 2.5% since 2020. It is now at its highest value since
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]ceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Most read
- US giant Brown & Brown to buy GRP
- In Depth: Build an affinity with trade groups
- Brown & Brown reveals £1.48bn price tag for GRP
- In Depth: Standing out in the schemes market
- People moves: 28 February - 4 March 2022
- Profile: Sian Fisher: The future for Fisher
- Zego teams up with Aviva on fleet policies