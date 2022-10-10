Products: October 2022

Product launches including cover for electric vehicles, carbon credit insurance, the media and entertainment sector and private clients.

Howden claims “world-first” with voluntary carbon credit insurance launch

Howden has launched a voluntary carbon credit insurance product designed with the aim of giving buyers and sellers of high-quality, verified carbon credits greater certainty.

The broker revealed that it had worked with carbon finance business, Respira International, and investment manager, Nephila Capital, to develop a carbon credit invalidation insurance solution in the hope of increasing confidence in the voluntary