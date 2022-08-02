Jensten buys MGA Origin
The deal has received regulatory approval.
Founded in 2013 the MGA has been trading since 2016. Origin styles itself as a ‘boutique’ MGA, providing commercial insurance for SME businesses and professionals specialising in clients with a turnover of up to £50m.
According to the MGA, it has appetite to consider insurance for 95% of businesses in the UK. Its specialisms include commercial combined, contractors combined, motor trade and fleet, excess liability, professional indemnity and property
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Brokers given three months ‘forbearance’ as FCA hits out at insurer fair value delay failures
- FCA letter sets out scale of watchdog’s fair value assessment frustrations
- Experts warn of ‘huge threat’ and no ‘get out of jail’ card in FCA letters
- Jaime Swindle becomes CEO of the UK commercial MGA at Geo Underwriting
- Property pricing up 6% in Q2
- News analysis: Should brokers have formal qualifications?
- Clear buys GSI Commercial Services