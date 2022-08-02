Jensten buys MGA Origin

The deal has received regulatory approval.

Founded in 2013 the MGA has been trading since 2016. Origin styles itself as a ‘boutique’ MGA, providing commercial insurance for SME businesses and professionals specialising in clients with a turnover of up to £50m.

According to the MGA, it has appetite to consider insurance for 95% of businesses in the UK. Its specialisms include commercial combined, contractors combined, motor trade and fleet, excess liability, professional indemnity and property