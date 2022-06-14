The Stats: Q1 2022 - Cost of commercial cover continues to climb

//

It now costs more to employ people, fuel bills are at record levels and there is spiralling inflation. Many firms are in a perilous position from the impact of the pandemic and when you add rising insurance premiums into the mix, these are hard times indeed.

Statistics from Acturis for Q1 2022 show rises have occurred over the past year and there is no sign of them slowing down. The index represents the average premium in a typical commercial book of business for commercial combined