Axa Commercial makes three broker facing appointments

Axa Commercial has made three additions to its senior team with two of the people coming from Allianz and Aviva respectively.

Martin Kilshaw will be regional director south. He has over 20 years’ experience at Axa in broker-facing roles, including most recently as branch manager, Manchester.

Robert Corner joined from Allianz and started as regional director north last month. He has held various senior market-facing posts and his previous job was managing director, Allianz Business Services.

According to Axa, Corner has a proven track record in distribution strategy.

Nicola Porter will be the Leeds and Newcastle