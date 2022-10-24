TL Dallas to expand into Cumbria

TL Dallas, which has 11 UK offices, is expanding into Cumbria with Lynne Taylor and Emma Irving to head up the new office.

The independent insurance broker will offer general commercial, corporate and agricultural business insurance and will be based on the Dovenby Hall Estate, near Cockermouth.

Taylor began her insurance career at General Accident in Workington. After a period as a commercial and farm underwriter at Provincial in Carlisle, Taylor was offered a position at C H Jeffries in Cockermouth 28 years ago.

She then became a broking manager for the firm’s three offices and latterly for more than a decade