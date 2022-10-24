TL Dallas to expand into Cumbria
TL Dallas, which has 11 UK offices, is expanding into Cumbria with Lynne Taylor and Emma Irving to head up the new office.
The independent insurance broker will offer general commercial, corporate and agricultural business insurance and will be based on the Dovenby Hall Estate, near Cockermouth.
Taylor began her insurance career at General Accident in Workington. After a period as a commercial and farm underwriter at Provincial in Carlisle, Taylor was offered a position at C H Jeffries in Cockermouth 28 years ago.
She then became a broking manager for the firm’s three offices and latterly for more than a decade
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.