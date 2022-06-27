Blog: Stonegate v MS Amlin and others - battle lines drawn in a £1bn dispute
The latest of the Covid pandemic business interruption cases concerns a staggering £1bn of losses claimed by over 750 hospitality businesses and turns on a number of complex topics including aggregation and causation. The case concerns a widely used “off the peg” Marsh Resilience wording which will cause many policyholders also holding this (and similar) wording to await the outcome with interest.
The battle lines are starkly drawn. Stonegate says it has claims valued at over £bn. Insurers say
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]nsuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Voices
Most read
- Amanda Blanc says she feels “responsible” for addressing industry sexism
- Goldman Sachs buys into Clear as ECI exits
- GRP expands in Wales with Prescott Jones buy
- Gallagher buys Innovo as “launch-pad” into Ireland
- 30 minutes with: Axa’s Alan Scott
- People Moves: 20-24 June 2022
- MGA Fusion Specialty expands in UK