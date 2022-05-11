GRP buys Durham-based Castle Insurance Services
It is the first deal in this part of the country for GRP.
Head of M&A Stephen Ross said Castle will become its base in the North East from which to grow the UK retail business footprint further through acquisition and organic growth.
“We have been searching for a well-established, dynamic brokerage in the North East for some time, and we are really pleased to acquire Castle, a well-regarded, family-owned brokerage which has grown fast since it was established in 1990,” he stated.Accelerate
