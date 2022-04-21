Aviva calls on brokers to play key role in protecting clients from cyber risk

Last month the National Cyber Security Centre asked organisations in the UK to bolster their online defences in light of recent viruses and hacking against Ukrainian organisations.

According to the insurer, most cyber-attacks are not specifically targeted and therefore all businesses are at risk – regardless of shape, size or sector. Aviva cited research showing that 91% of UK companies asked had at least one successful email-based attack in 2021.

Brokers, the provider argued, can play a key