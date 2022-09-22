Aviva launches standalone cover for electric vehicle charging points
Aviva has launched standalone insurance products covering electric vehicle charging points aimed at installers and operators.
According to Aviva, it is responding to demand from brokers for a specialist all risk policy.
The insurer is now offering Erection All Risks and Operational All Risks cover for EV chargers on a standalone basis.
The product is aimed at customers including contractors, car park operators, local authorities, asset managers and forecourt operators, with cover applicable for everything from a single charger to an entire network.
It will cover risks including fire, flooding, malicious damage
