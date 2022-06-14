Insurance Age

Ex-Axa leader David Williams joins Humn

David Williams
Williams has been brought on to deliver “insight and counsel” to help Humn as it grows, invests in autonomous vehicle products and begins international expansion, the firm stated.

Humn, which was launched in 2018 and raised £10.1m in a series A round last year, has built a data-driven insurance platform and uses artificial intelligence and IOT streaming data to enable customers to manage the exposure of their vehicles on a daily basis.

Williams explained to Insurance Age that he officially

