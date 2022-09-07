SRG completes Hamilton Leigh buy
The deal was first announced in March when it was confirmed the broker will still be led by Lee Cohen and Jill Hamilton.
Founded by Cohen and Hamilton in 1987, Hertfordshire-based Hamilton Leigh also specialises in technology, manufacturing and other commercial areas.
The broker’s team will now sit in SRG’s retail division, Specialist Risk Insurance Solutions.
SRG flagged that Hamilton Leigh will continue to invest in its motor trade and technology capability, whilst expanding its footprint
