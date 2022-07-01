Freedom Services Group launches 4-day week pilot
For full-time employees this will mean reducing to 34 hours over four days which equates to 8.5 hours from Monday-Thursday. Part-time employees will be able to cut their hours by the equivalent pro-rata amount.
Motor specialist Freedom consists of managing general agent Pukka, Freedom Brokers and claims management service Action 365. Its 190 employees are being given the choice of opting in or out every quarter. So far, 75% of employees have opted for the scheme.
In January 2022, Freedom’s
