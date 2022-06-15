IFB reveals new ‘crash for cash’ hotspots across UK

The list (see box), based on frequency over the past 12 months, is headed by Frome in Somerset with Worksop in Nottinghamshire and Cirencester in Gloucestershire making up the top three.

It has followed on from a ranking in 2021 when IFB analysis showed Birmingham was the most prevalent area in the UK for the scam, followed by postcodes in Bradford, Manchester, London and Luton.

The IFB reported that over the past year it has found evidence that gangs using addresses in these well-established