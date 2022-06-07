One Sure buys Unicom from Tradewise liquidators

The business was previously owned by managing general agent Tradewise Insurance Services which, as revealed by Insurance Age, went into administration in January.

This had followed confirmation in December 2021 that the motor MGA would stop binding new business or renewals from January 2022 after being unable to renew its reinsurance programme with Berkshire Hathaway.

Chris Lear, managing director of One Sure, confirmed the takeover noting that most of Unicom’s capacity used to be provided by