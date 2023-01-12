Insurance Age

Morton Insurance buys private hire business of Export & General Insurance Services

Morton Insurance has bought the private hire business of fellow London-based broker Export & General Insurance Services for an undisclosed sum, Insurance Age can reveal.

The policies will transfer over as they come up for renewal, Morton’s managing director Adrian Morton explained.

The firm, which has three staff, will not be taking any employees as part of the buy.

It is the first acquisition Morton Insurance has made for more than 20 years, and the company is planning to strike more deals.

“I would hope to make one more [deal] this year definitely,” owner-Adrian Morton confirmed.

“We will keep talking to people. We have an M&A broker, but we are not going

