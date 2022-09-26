One Call reports £6.25m fall in profit, despite rise in turnover

One Call Insurance has reported a drop in profit to £10.75m (2020: £17m) for the financial year ended 31st December 2021.

The fall in profit was in part due to increased administrative expenses from £30.57m to £38.05m in 2021.

In a filing to Companies House, One Call Insurance stated: “The company had a further year of strong sales, and this together with a particular focus on renewal retention rates saw the overall policy count rise by 9.2%.

“As a result of targeted retention growth turnover increased by 3.5% to £52.3m (2020: £50.53m).”

In a breakdown of operating income, the broker also reported that ‘other