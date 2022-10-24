No major impact on insurers by inflation: report

Plenum Investments’ 2022 half year report has shown that inflation has not had a serious impact on the insurance sector, except for UK motor insurers, and higher interest rates has led to an improvement in Solvency II positions.

According to the independent investment manager the sharp rise in inflation was largely absorbed by price adjustments.

Plenum Investments listed that one-third of insurers report solvency ratios above the target range and have had an increase in their capitalisation.

However many UK motor insurers, such as Admiral and Direct Line, have seen a significant impact on their results, where claims inflation outstripped price increases.

The reported stated that Admiral’s combined ratio in the first