Aviva UK sees COR deteriorate and operating profit slip

The insurer revealed that gross written premium grew by 5% to £2.63bn with the business flagging a positive performance in its commercial lines division.

UK commercial lines GWP was up 12% to £1.43bn “reflecting a favourable rating environment, high retention levels and strong new business growth, benefiting from our investment in underwriting talent and strong broker relationships”, Aviva said.

UK personal lines GWP fell by 1% to £1.2bn. The insurer detailed that retail premiums were stable