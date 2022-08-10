Aviva UK sees COR deteriorate and operating profit slip
The insurer revealed that gross written premium grew by 5% to £2.63bn with the business flagging a positive performance in its commercial lines division.
UK commercial lines GWP was up 12% to £1.43bn “reflecting a favourable rating environment, high retention levels and strong new business growth, benefiting from our investment in underwriting talent and strong broker relationships”, Aviva said.
UK personal lines GWP fell by 1% to £1.2bn. The insurer detailed that retail premiums were stable
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected]ceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- Tribunal overturns CMA Most Favoured Nation clauses ruling and £17.9m Compare The Market fine
- Gallagher denies negligence and breaches over Paradigm claim
- FOI reveals scale of FCA investigation into leaseholder insurance
- Ageas names Claire Green as director of distribution
- PIB 2021 deal costs total £85.5m
- GWP up but profit and COR deteriorate for Allianz Holdings
- Chaucer’s head of insurance insists the industry must be more inclusive for women