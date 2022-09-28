Mulsanne and Complete Cover parent slips to 2021 loss
Gibraltar-based motor insurer Mulsanne Insurance more than doubled its gross written premium to £119m in 2021 from £54.8m in 2020.
The provider reported the significant year-on-year increase was driven by continuing to exploit niche areas in the market and building on existing and new broker relationships.
However, the insurer added it had still taken action to address the poorer performing segments of its book alongside expanding where it believed there would be better returns going forward.
Mulsanne also detailed that under a new quota share with reinsurers during the year it increased the percentage of risk ceded
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- Analysis: Brokers, insurers and the FCA’s product governance - confusion reigns
- Zego doubling down on growth with 40 brokers
- Stark shortfall in fair value assessment requests from insurers
- RSA sets out strategic roadmap for 2025 with new "broker promise" vow
- Mark Coffey named personal lines and e-trade director at Premium Credit
- FCA pinpoints good and poor practices for orderly broker wind-downs
- One Call reports £6.25m fall in profit, despite rise in turnover